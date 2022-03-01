Watch: Ukrainian people singing national anthem together in shelters during Russian raids

Chennai :

Amid Russia's military aggression, the people of Ukraine have refused to bow down to intimidation even as uforces are advancing towards Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as they continue their assault.





In this situation, several videos have recently appeared showing Ukrainians finding strength in their national anthem.









A video has been going viral showing a man at Obolon station playing Ukraine's national anthem on a trumpet while people around him are watching him play.





Here is the trending video:









Ukrainian national anthem in the metro station (bomb shelter) #Ukrainepic.twitter.com/F30QT5dqZY — Kristina Berdynskykh (@berdynskykh_k) February 28, 2022









The clip has been viewed over 6 lakh times on Twitter since it was posted.





Another video was doing the rounds on social media a few days back where people were seen singing along and waving their phone lights in the air while crowded into an underground shelter, as one woman plays the guitar.





#Ukraine people in shelter playing a guitar and singing for life. War in 2022 ! #RussiaUkraineWarpic.twitter.com/sK3xK6u0q4 — HaniSep (@hanisep1ta) February 25, 2022









According to UN, lakhs and lakhs of people have fled Ukraine since Russia's onslaught, and those who are still trapped in the fighting are seeking sanctuary in bunkers, metro stations, and other safe locations.



