Vanilla icecream topped with Coriander? Netizens are stunned

Mcdonald’s China launched a limited edition of Cilantro sundae, vanilla ice cream with coriander toppings, which will be available till February 25. However, internet users are not so thrilled about it.

Mcdonald’s Cilantro sundae, Vanilla Ice Cream with coriander toppings (Image Credit: Twitter)
Beijing:
The ice cream is topped with coriander crumps with a green lemon sauce.

 Daniel Ahmed on Twitter shared a picture of a vanilla ice cream and wrote “Mcdonald's China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting…”

The picture of the weird combination ice cream where  coriander is added as a topping to the ice cream is going viral on the internet.

Few of the internet said let’s try once and most of them criticized the company for its bad flavor of choice.

