Guinness World Record holder for jumping rope wearing high heels, video goes viral

Olga Henry, an Los Angeles-based athlete from California, USA, holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of high heels and rope jumps.





She completed this adventure in a minute and showed off her talent.





The adventure was shared as a video on the Guinness Book of World Records' official Instagram. In the video, Olga can be seen effectively focusing on the rope and jumping. It records how the woman handles herself completely with balance on the rope.





The video, titled High Wear Heels Wearing High Heels on Slugline in One Minute, has already garnered over 3 lakh likes on Instagram. Many people have expressed their admiration and opinion about the talent of the woman.













Recently, 34 - year - old Rafael Jugno from Brazil broke the world record by crossing two hot air balloons on a tight rope more than a mile above the ground. It is twice the height of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.