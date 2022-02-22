Happy Twosday: The date that will never appear again in this century is here

Today's date is doubly rare as it's not just a palindrome but an ambigram as well.
Think twice before keeping 02022022 as your password!
it's deeply ironic how 02/02/2022, the only one we're ever gonna get mind you, happened on a Wednesday. the day after "Twosday". I think it says a lot about how this year is gonna go— Deteriorating Husk of a Man (@IlIacaIlI) February 2, 2022
Happy TWOsday, everyone! ✨— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) February 21, 2022
February 22, 2022 is a palindrome day or a date that can be read the same way backward or forward.
May this special day bring you the happiness that you deserve!
Let's take a break from all this active weather and 'reflect' on a fun fact! 🧐— NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) February 22, 2022
It is a Palindrome week! This means everyday this week can be read the same forwards and backwards! Its a 'mirror-cle'! 🤯
Don't believe us?? Check out our image and 'self-reflect'
Today is 2's day and it falls on tuesday(the second day of the week)— Harshavardhan (@Harshav69180828) February 22, 2022
22.02.2022
It is a palindrome and an ambigram, it can be read from left to right and right to left, upside down..#palindrome#palindromeday#February2022pic.twitter.com/kaCoe7Iyh8
Today is both a palindrome and an ambigram. Which means it can be read backwards and forwards as well as upside down. This may be my most useful tweet ever. Good day. pic.twitter.com/xSPCAXMnyc— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) December 3, 2021
It's almost February which means it's time to start planning for Twosday! (Tuesday 2/22/22)— Sarah Carter (@mathequalslove) January 25, 2022
After seeing lots of math teachers on facebook asking for ideas about how to celebrate this holiday, I put together this Twosday Challenge.
