Actor Vijay's gesture wins hearts

Actor Vijay stepped out on Saturday to cast his vote

Chennai :

On Saturday morning, actor Vijay arrived at the polling station in Chennai to vote. The actor arrived as early as 7.30 a.m. and had to wait until the photographers left on his personal request.





People gathered around the place to catch a glimpse of Vijay on his arrival. Vijay apologised to government officials for the inconvenience he had caused by the general public. The video of him folding his hands and asking sorry has gone viral on the internet.





The actor wore a brown shirt with jeans and a mask as he went to vote. This particular gesture of the actor is winning hearts.





Watch the video here:









On work front Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast with Pooja Hegde, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is ready for an April release.





The voting for urban local body elections was held in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.