alentines day 2022: From newlyweds to timeless couples, here's how Bollywood celebrated the day

New Delhi :

Patralekha and Rajkumar Rao









One couple in Bollywood who knows how to have fun and make every event joyful is Patralekha and Rajkumar Rao. A photo capturing them in their element was shared by Mrs. Rao gives us a glimpse into their romance.





Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif









Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, were spotted at the airport hand-in-hand twinning in denim. This is the couple's first Valentine's Day.





Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar













Newly weds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who spent their honeymoon in Gulmarg posted an affectionate picture on social media.





Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh









Rohanpreet Singh shared a romantic evening, complete with roses and chocolate cake. They posted a picture on social media captioned, "He never misses a chance to make his Nehu feel wonderful!"





Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover









Bipasha Basu shared a beautiful photo of herself and her Karan Singh Grover, accompanied with a sweet love note.





Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

















Fashion's power couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never shy away from expressing their love. The actress posted a photo of herself and her beau, emphasizing that nothing is more essential than love.





Mandira Bedi





"It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today," Mandira Bedi captioned an old photo of her and late husband Raj Kaushal.





Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain





What could be more romantic than celebrating your one-month wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day, Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain shared some photos from their celebration, making their Valentine's Day a little more special.