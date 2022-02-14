alentines day 2022: From newlyweds to timeless couples, here's how Bollywood celebrated the day

Here is how the celebrities of Bollywood celebrated their valentine's day with their loved ones.
Patralekha and Rajkumar Rao
One couple in Bollywood who knows how to have fun and make every event joyful is Patralekha and Rajkumar Rao. A photo capturing them in their element was shared by Mrs. Rao gives us a glimpse into their romance.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, were spotted at the airport hand-in-hand twinning in denim. This is the couple's first Valentine's Day.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar
Newly weds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who spent their honeymoon in Gulmarg posted an affectionate picture on social media.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh
Rohanpreet Singh shared a romantic evening, complete with roses and chocolate cake. They posted a picture on social media captioned, "He never misses a chance to make his Nehu feel wonderful!"
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu shared a beautiful photo of herself and her Karan Singh Grover, accompanied with a sweet love note.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja
Fashion's power couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never shy away from expressing their love. The actress posted a photo of herself and her beau, emphasizing that nothing is more essential than love.
Mandira Bedi
"It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today," Mandira Bedi captioned an old photo of her and late husband Raj Kaushal.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
What could be more romantic than celebrating your one-month wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day, Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain shared some photos from their celebration, making their Valentine's Day a little more special.
