Here's why netizens trend #BoycottHyundai globally

Chennai :

#BoycottHyundai has been trending on Twitter since Sunday as the Pakistan dealership of the automobile company shared a controversial post on disintegration of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian Union.





"Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom," the tweet read.





Soon after the post, several netizens demanded apology from the company for supporting disintegration of the company. Reacting to the developments, Hyundai Motors India put out a message on social media reiterating its commitment to the Indian market.





In it's statement, Hyundai Motor India said it stands strong on its ethos of respecting nationalism following a backlash in social media after a dealer of Hyundai in Pakistan posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir.









“Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism,” it said.





The company further said, “The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country.”





Reiterating that India is second home to the Hyundai brand, the company said, “We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view.”





Hyundai Motor India further said, “As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens.”