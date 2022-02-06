Garbage point aesthetically transformed with wall-painting, chairs in Jammu

Jammu :

In a bid to encourage citizens to make their city clean and provide better amenities to people, Jammu Smart City Limited and Jammu Municipal Corporation has aesthetically transformed a garbage vulnerable spot here with facilities like floor tiles, chairs and wall paintings.





The spot has been developed after converting a dumping site to eliminate landfills from the city and ensure proper recycling of garbage, JSCL's Chief Executive officer and JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa said. She said the JSCL is committed to improving the urban life in the city of temples under the Smart City Mission programme initiated by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.





"This point was developed after converting a dumping site (Garbage Vulnerable Point) at Talab Tillo to promote cleanliness and hygiene," the CEO JSCL said as she along with other senior officers inspected the site.





With an objective to set an example of #transformation, @Jammu_SmartCity & @jmcjammu transformed a Garbage Vulnerable Spot at Talab Tillo into a beautiful & aesthetic sitting spot with a vibrant background wall painting.

— Jammu Smart City (@Jammu_SmartCity) February 5, 2022





Lavasa said people have been throwing garbage at this particular point and this initiative will encourage people to use the waste collection service of Jammu Municipal Corporation. She urged citizens to pay user charges to JMC for waste collection.





Local residents hailed the initiative and apprised JSCL CEO about the other problems being faced by them. She patiently heard the public and assured measures to mitigate their problems at the earliest, an official said.