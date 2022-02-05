Modi eats Chana at Hyderabad field

Chennai :

Prime Minister on Friday kick-started the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru, Hyderabad.





He inaugurated (ICRISAT)'s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility and also launched a commemorative stamp issued in Hyderabad.





After he came to Hyderabad, he visited an exhibition at the ICRISAT campus in Tancheru. While visiting ICRISAT he had a relaxed visit to the filed and tasted the Channa yielded there.





While addressing the event, the Prime Minister said CRISAT has experience of five decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy and sustainable.





