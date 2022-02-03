Kosk: South Korea's unique mask that covers only nose leaves netizens shocked

Chennai :

A South Korean mask manufacturing company has now put a unique mask on sale that covers only nose and can be worn while eating and drinking.





The mask, which has been named “Kosk”, comprises of two parts, with one covering the nose and other covering the mouth (can be removed if needed).





Kosk is a combination of word ‘Ko’, the Korean word for nose, and mask.





This unique mask has grabbed eyes on social media. “Next level stupidity," commented one of the users. People even said that the new mask was no different to those people who would wear their masks below their nose. Images of the mask have been on the rounds with social media users not missing a chance to mock at them.





Few even said that a mask which doesn't cover mouth is of no use since the infection is airborne and could enter the body through u covered mouth.





A pack of 10 kosks is available on a South Korean website for a little more than $8.