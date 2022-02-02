From crypto tax to income tax: Budget memes flood social media

Chennai :

Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 30 per cent tax on the proceeds made on the transfer of virtual digital assets in the Union Budget 2022-23, netizens were busy creating memes. #Middleclass, #MiddleclassBudget and #IncomeTax began trending with hilarious posts flooding all the platforms.





With no change in the personal income tax slabs and no sign of reduction of prices of essential commodities and no indication of any rise in bank interest rates in the Budget, the disappointment of general public was palpable. The Budget did not address the problems faced by salaried class, homemakers and senior citizens, according to a section of such people.





Here are some of the memes which have been going on rounds since yesterday: