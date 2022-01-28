Netizens call 9-year-old boy 'Richie Rich' who owns mansion, array of supercars

Chennai :

Muhammed Awal Mustapha aka Mompha Junior, a 9-year-old boy from Nigeria is living in the Richie Rich life with his own fleet of supercars, a private jet, and a fully decked-up mansion that was given to him at the age of 6.





Mompha Junior is the son of the multimillionaire Nigerian internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, who is popularly known as Mompha, according to reports. While Ismailia has a following of over 1.1 million on Instagram, his son has already reached an impressive 26k follower base with only 9 posts.









Nicknamed as the world's 'youngest billionaire', he already has a mansion and an array of glamorous sports cars which have been by his Nigerian internet celebrity father. He also travels around the world in a private jet.





From posing in front of a red Lamborghini Aventador to sitting on the bonnet of a cream Bentley Flying Spur, the youngster (pictured in Dubai) is often decked out in head-to-toe designer clothes - including brands such as Versace and Gucci. He is also known for his expensive taste and extravagant spending as an A-lister celebrity.









According to a report by The Sun, Mompha Sr. bought Mompha Jr. his first mansion for his sixth birthday in 2018.









"It reassures you that after all the ups and downs you have a place to go to... A place that will never judge you and always invite you with open arms... Congrats My Son on your New Home. Ur birthday Gift from Daddy," he reportedly wrote on social media at the time.









He has often posted on his Instagram, with photos of him shuttling hoes between Lagos and the UAE, holding wads of cash, driving supercars, and staying in lavish hotels but, for his family, all the lavishing lifestyle doesn't come without a cost.









The report by 'The Sun' added that Mompha Sr. has been facing criminal charges after being of laundering more than £1 NEXT million. He was even remanded in custody awaiting trial but was released on pall for a hefty sum of money. Yet, the 9-year-old boy made his fortune from a bureau de change business in Lagos and then moved into investments to add to his riches.







