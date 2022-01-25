Your personal taste? Netizens divided over Rs 7k worth sandwich shoes

Chennai :

The internet is now in a frenzy about a pair of sandwich-inspired shoes and netizens are not quite sure how to react.





An ecommerce platform on Instragram, has posted a picture of sandwich sneakers with users going crazy over the new trend. Some even say that they are must-have fashion accessory of 2022. "Where Are U Wearing Them," the brand asked in the caption.





The sneakers, which is said to be made out of vegan leather, depicts an exact sandwich with salami, onion and cabbages on its sides.





The photo received more than 46,000 likes and received many reactions from netizens. "This is not for me," commented one user. "I work at subway and I'd so wear these to work," said one while another joked, "I wish you had a vegan version."





The sneakers are available on the Daily Sandwich Platform Sneakers Dolls Kill website and are priced at $98, which should be approximately Rs 7,322.