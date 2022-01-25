Nurse dancing to cheer paralyzed patient wins netizens' heart

Chennai :

In a heartwarming video that has been gone viral, a nurse from .... danced to cheer a paralytic patient to make him move during his physiotherapy session. In the clip, the nurse can be seen singing and dancing near a bed inside a ward where the patient was admitted.





The video was posted by Dipanshu Kabra, IPS officer from Chhattisgarh. " When patients recover, they thank doctor. But 'thank you' is just a small word for lovable treatment by nurses and other staff," the video was captioned.









The clever move garnered thousands of likes within few hours with Twitter users praising her for the timely act.





