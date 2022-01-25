Tue, Jan 25, 2022

Nurse dancing to cheer paralyzed patient wins netizens' heart

Published: Jan 25,202206:00 PM by Online Desk

The clever move garnered thousands of likes within few hours with Twitter users praising her for the timely act.

Screengrab from the video
Chennai:
 In a heartwarming video that has been gone viral, a nurse from .... danced to cheer a paralytic patient to make him move during his physiotherapy session. In the clip, the nurse can be seen singing and dancing near a bed inside a ward where the patient was admitted.

The video was posted by Dipanshu Kabra, IPS officer from Chhattisgarh. " When patients recover, they thank doctor. But 'thank you' is just a small word for lovable treatment by nurses and other staff," the video was captioned.



