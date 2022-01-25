Nurse dancing to cheer paralyzed patient wins netizens' heart

The clever move garnered thousands of likes within few hours with Twitter users praising her for the timely act.
नर्स ने बड़ी चतुराई से डांस करते हुए लकवाग्रस्त मरीज़ में उमंग और उत्साह भरकर फिजियोथेरेपी एक्सरसाइज करवा दी.— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) January 24, 2022
मरीज़ जब ठीक हो जाते हैं, तो सभी डॉक्टर्स को धन्यवाद देते हैं. लेकिन नर्सेस और अन्य मेडिकल स्टाफ अपने प्रेम से जो इलाज करते हैं, उसके लिए 'धन्यवाद' बेहद छोटा शब्द है... pic.twitter.com/dLvXZVgfgh
This is the true service.— Ravindra Bagale (@ravindrabagale) January 24, 2022
Staying Happy from heart, satisfaction these are the real medicines.
Mind having lots of capability, if mind is happy then you can do anything
Laughing, music, singing, dancing these all are free medicines .. but we ignores them..
Yes sir, support staff plays a very vital role. This is in every sector, Health, Military, Administrative, Police, Corporates, everywhere..— Nishesh (@Nisheshs76) January 24, 2022
Support staff needs recognition of their work & their importance in the work cycle.
👏👏
It's true... Nurses and medical staff always support more than a doctor...— Amit Kumar (@amit4ubig) January 24, 2022
