Going with the trend: Celebrities, cricketers shake legs for Srivalli song from Pushpa

Chennai :

Actor Allu Arjun's dance in the recently released Pan-Indian film 'Pushpa: The Rise'





Now, cricketers and celebrities are posting recreation videos of them dancing for the hook step.





For quite a few days, as the film 'Pushpa: The Rise' got an OTT release, the songs have been trending on social media. After the most-popular Samantha's 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', now the song 'Srivalli' sung by Sid Sriram has grabbed everyone's eyes.





Cricketers including Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians impressed many when they recreated the 'Srivalli' step.





Sharing the short clip on Instagram, Mumbai Indians wrote, “Inn dono ki batting bhi asharfi, Srivalli…”. The influence of the songs is so great that now the 35-year-old cricketer David Warner gave his own twist to recreate Allu Arjun’s steps.





While sharing the dance video, David wrote, “#pushpa What’s next?” Allu Arjun couldn't stop himself from commenting on the post and reacted with emoticons. To which David replied, “You’ll have to show me next time I am town brother @alluarjunonline Saami Saami next @candywarner I need to get her involved.”





Recently, former Team India cricketer, Suresh Raina joined the fray. While the song was playing in Hindi at his house, he could be seen dancing bunny steps with his family. Apart from that, he combined the style of batting in the same dance in his own style. Posting this video on Instagram, Raina praised the actor and tagged that he could not stop watching the song and tried his style. Impressed by his acting, he also commented that he hopes for a huge success.





Actress Yashika Anand, one of the avid social media users, also grooved for the Srivalli song. In the meantime, fans are relieved to see the actress bounce back after her tragic accident in which she lost her friend.





The film 'Pushpa: The Rise' has gained immense praise from fans, celebrities, film producers, TV artists for Allu Arjun's character as Pushpa Raj and for Fahad Fasil's role as SP Bhanwar Singh. The film is also breaking the box-office records by collecting more than 300 crores. It is also stated for a sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' to be released in 2022.





Just like everyone else, the Pushpa fever has reached few other celebrities. Here are a few videos of celebrities shaking their legs to the song:




























































































