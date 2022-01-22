Netizens in shock, Woman knits 'noodle' sweater with chopsticks

The video features a woman knitting a scarf not with wool but noodles.
Chennai:
Have you ever seen knitting sweater with noodles and thought of weaving it? If it does not come to your mind, then you must watch a video that is going viral.
The video features a woman knitting a scarf not with wool but noodles. In this 8-second clip, you can see that the woman is using chopsticks as a needle and is weaving a scarf of some loops on it.
Watch the video here:
January 16, 2022
The video was shared on Twitter by a page named @mixiaoz, which has garnered more than 7 million views and 81,000 retweets so far.
Netizens couldn't stop themselves from expressing their excitement at this weird yet fascinating 'hobby.' Besides, netizens have hilarious response to this.
Here are a few:
This is real now pic.twitter.com/69Yyz6xw51— Sleepyhead (@thes1eepyhead) January 16, 2022
Finally I get to see that it was possible pic.twitter.com/Gql1bkHRbW— Chio (@cyborgkale) January 17, 2022
Conversations