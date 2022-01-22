Sat, Jan 22, 2022

Netizens in shock, Woman knits 'noodle' sweater with chopsticks

Published: Jan 22,202209:16 AM by Online Desk

The video features a woman knitting a scarf not with wool but noodles.

Screengrab from the video
 Have you ever seen knitting sweater with noodles and thought of weaving it? If it does not come to your mind, then you must watch a video that is going viral.

The video features a woman knitting a scarf not with wool but noodles. In this 8-second clip, you can see that the woman is using chopsticks as a needle and is weaving a scarf of some loops on it. 

Watch the video here: 



The video was shared on Twitter by a page named @mixiaoz, which has garnered more than 7 million views and 81,000 retweets so far.

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from expressing their excitement at this weird yet fascinating 'hobby.' Besides, netizens have hilarious response to this. 

Here are a few:





