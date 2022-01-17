Mon, Jan 17, 2022

Amul features 'Pushpa' in topical cartoon, wins Allu Arjun's heart

Published: Jan 17,2022

The ad, which read: PushPack the slice: Have some Amullu, Arjun!, features cartoons resembling the characters from the film.

The Amul India ad (Image credit: Instagram/amul_india)
Amul India is known for its topical doodles and timely illustrations. In one such ad, the dairy brand featured Pan-Indian film 'Pushpa: ​The Rise' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, which has been on the trend since its release. 

The ad, which read: PushPack the slice: Have some Amullu, Arjun!, features cartoons resembling the characters from the film.  

The ad didn't fail to grab the eyes of netizens for perfectly capturing the characters - Allu Arjun as Pushpa raj sitting in the same style & mannerism, Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli song dancing style giving the butter, and Pushpa raj's friend in the background.

Sharing the topical, Amul wrote on Instagram, "#Amul Topical: New action-drama film is a huge hit (sic)."   

Moved by this, actor Allu Arjun commented "Allu to Mallu to Amullu Arjun (sic)."

The film was a box-office hit collecting more than Rs 300 crore and will be followed by a sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' slated for a release in December 2022.

Here's the post:

Conversations