Amul features 'Pushpa' in topical cartoon, wins Allu Arjun's heart

Chennai

Amul India is known for its topical doodles and timely illustrations. In one such ad, the dairy brand featured Pan-Indian film 'Pushpa: ​The Rise' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, which has been on the trend since its release.





The ad, which read: PushPack the slice: Have some Amullu, Arjun!, features cartoons resembling the characters from the film.





The ad didn't fail to grab the eyes of netizens for perfectly capturing the characters - Allu Arjun as Pushpa raj sitting in the same style & mannerism, Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli song dancing style giving the butter, and Pushpa raj's friend in the background.





Sharing the topical, Amul wrote on Instagram, "#Amul Topical: New action-drama film is a huge hit (sic)."





Moved by this, actor Allu Arjun commented "Allu to Mallu to Amullu Arjun (sic)."





The film was a box-office hit collecting more than Rs 300 crore and will be followed by a sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' slated for a release in December 2022.





Here's the post:



