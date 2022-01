Pongal2022: K'town celebrates Pongal with their loved ones

Sivakarthikeyan with his family (right) and Suriya with Jyothika (Image source: Twitter)

Chennai :

As the whole of Tamil Nadu celebrated the occasion of the Pongal festival, a few Kollywood celebrities, including actors Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi, have taken to social media and shared snaps with their families celebrating this auspicious festival of harvest and thereby wishing their fans.





Here are few pictures to look for:

















Wishing y’all a happy and joyful Makar Sankranti and happy pongal 🙏🏻🍀🌱🌾🦋 #makarsankranti2022#HAPPYPongaL2022pic.twitter.com/64LfG5FceG — S r u s h t i i D a n g e (@srushtiDange) January 14, 2022

May this #Pongal bring peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my warm greetings on this special day.#HappyPongal#Pongal2022pic.twitter.com/Lyn2Q0G7Gz — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) January 14, 2022

Happy Pongal to all my lovely people!♥️✨🌾 pic.twitter.com/rVOpvBcQEe — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) January 14, 2022