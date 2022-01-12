Viral pictures of Anushka-Virat's Vamika on her first birthday in South Africa

Chennai :

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turned one year old on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram handle the Bollywood star shared some of the cutest photos of them celebrating their daughter's Vamika's first birthday in South Africa.





Several fan pages dedicated to the stars on social media posted the photos. In the picture, the couple can be seen raising a toast while on the other side Vamika is seen playing.





Anushka and Vamika were a sight to behold with their cute pigtails and balloons in the background.





Sharing the snap, Anushka wrote, “The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned one...





Anushka added, "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here, I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys!! (You know who you are)."







