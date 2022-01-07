Hairstylist Jawed Habib booked for spitting on woman's hair while styling

Muzaffarpur :

The police here have lodged an FIR against famous hairstylist Jawed Habib for spitting on a woman's hair while styling it, officials said on Friday.





A video of the incident, which took place at a workshop held here on January 3, went viral on social media on Thursday. In the video, Habib is heard telling the audience, "If there is a shortage of water, use saliva".





This video is too disgusting to post. But I think this should reach everyone! Shame on you #JavedHabibpic.twitter.com/aP9HJjYiJ9 — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) January 6, 2022





The FIR was lodged at Mansurpur police station here on a complaint filed by Pooja Gupta, a resident of Baraut town, on whose hair Habib spat during the workshop, the police said.





Habib has been booked under Section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, they said.





Meanwhile, Hindu activists held a protest against Habib. They demanded action against the hairstylist.



