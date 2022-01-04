'Twins but not age mates': California woman gives birth to duo in different years

Chennai :

A woman from California gave birth to twins just 15 minutes apart but on different days, months and years. In this ‘one in two million’ occurrence, Fatima Madrigal welcomed her son on New Year's Eve at 11: 45 pm and his twin sister was born in 2022 at 12 am, according to reports.





"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays. I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight," Madrigal was quoted saying.









Natividad Medical Center, the hospital where the siblings were born, shared a photo of the babies and wrote the birth was a '1 in a 2 million chance'. "Twins but not age mates. Congratulations are in order for an American mum, Fatima Madrigal," the caption read.





"At midnight, Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area's first baby of 2022! Her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm Friday, Dec. 31, meaning their birthday falls on a different day, month and year— a 1 in 2 million chance!," Natvidad Medical Center tweeted.





Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo (not the Metallica band member) have three other kids in the family. Two girls and a boy.





“Twins with different birthdays are rare, and some estimate the chance of twins being born in different years as one in 2 million,” the hospital said in a statement.





A similar delivery happened on 31 December 2019. Dawn Gilliam gave birth to her first child at 11:37 pm and then her second child arrived at 12.07 am on 1 January 2020.