Not the night I planned: Steve Smith on getting trapped inside elevator

Melbourne :

In a series of videos posted to his Instagram account, he stated, "Not quite the night I had planned, I'm currently stuck in a lift."





Smith contacted his teammates for help before recording the video.





“The doors won't open, it's out of service... I've tried to get the door open, I've got this side open. Marnus Labuschagne is on the other side trying to open the door.”





On the other hand, Marnus Labushan was attempting to open the elevator from the outside. However, their efforts were in vain. Eventually a technician managed to open the door. Smith finally came out of the elevator. His Australian teammates greeted him with applause.





“That's 55 minutes I'll probably never get back,” he said with a laugh after he was safely back in his room.







