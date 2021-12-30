No worries about the restrictions, tips to host New Year Eve celebration at home

Chennai :

As Covid-19 cases are rising in the city, the Chennai police have enforced new restrictions ahead of New Year celebrations.

Since parties in hotels and public places are banned, many are planning to host house parties to welcome the New Year. City-based events and wedding planner Krishna Bezawada shares a few ideas on how to deck up the house for the New Year’s eve party.





• Have a resolution jar where people can write their resolution for the upcoming year and share it with the group





• The unofficial colours of New Years’ parties have always been gold, silver, black and white. Glam up your home with some disco balls, balloons, fairy lights and everything else sparkly





• Another exciting way to keep everyone excited is to have a DIY cardboard clock that can count down every hour with the group and keeps everyone excited for the official countdown





• Make sure to have an Instagramable wall with ‘2022’ or ‘Happy New Year’ written so your guests can capture the moment to remember their night. This can be either done with balloons or with sparkly craft paper and hung on the wall.



