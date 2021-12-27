What I go through to make videos for y’all: Pop singer Maeta after bitten by snake during shoot

Chennai :

Pop singer Maeta was bitten by a snake during a shoot of a music video. The singer did not receive any other injuries, except for the bite on her chin.





"What I go through to make videos for y’all," Maeta tweeted the video on Instagram. "Never again," she added while sharing the same video clip on Twitter.

















In the short clip, the 21-year-old was seen lying on a carpet, surrounded by a number of snakes. Maeta was dressed in black lace and she was smiling when they were shooting with snakes, at that time the snake crawled up her chin and bit her. The video has garnered over 4.9 lakh times since it was posted on Instagram last week.