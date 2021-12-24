Rajasthan health worker reaches village on camel to vaccinate man

Barmer :

As part of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign, a health care worker in Rajasthan's Barmer district took a ride on a camel to vaccinate a man on Thursday.





The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared pictures of the health worker inoculating people of the village. This has garnered appreciation from netizens.





The "Har Ghar Dastak" vaccination drive was launched by the Centre in November this year for door-to-door vaccination against Covid. The drive will continue till December 31.



