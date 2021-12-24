Fri, Dec 24, 2021

Rajasthan health worker reaches village on camel to vaccinate man

Published: Dec 24,202112:38 PM by Online desk

Updated: Dec 24,202112:56 PM

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared pictures of the health worker inoculating people of the village. This has garnered appreciation from netizens.

Image source: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya
Barmer:
As part of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign, a health care worker in Rajasthan's Barmer district took a ride on a camel to vaccinate a man on Thursday.

The "Har Ghar Dastak" vaccination drive was launched by the Centre in November this year for door-to-door vaccination against Covid. The drive will continue till December 31.

