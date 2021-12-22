Woman jumps out of moving auto in Gurgaon, narrates her horrible experience

Chennai :

A woman in Gurgaon took to Twitter to share her horrible experience while travelling in auto and shared that the autorickshaw driver alleged to kidnap her in the city near Delhi. This incident took place at Gurgaon Sector, an area just seven minutes away from her home, the woman tweeted. She said she had to jump out of the moving vehicle.





Nishtha, says the autorickshaw driver took a wrong turn and he started to drive in different directions.





"Yesterday was one of the scariest days of my life as I think I was almost abducted/ kidnapped. I don't know what it was, it's still giving me chills. Around 12:30 pm, I took an auto from the auto stand of a busy market Sec 22 (Gurgaon) for my home which is like 7 mins away," Nishtha tweeted.





"I told the auto driver that I will do Paytm as I don't have cash and looking at his setup which looked like he drives for Uber, I thought he will be pretty much okay with that. He agreed and I sat in the auto. He was listening to devotional music at a reasonable volume," she added.





"We arrived at a T point from where one has to take right for the sector I live in. But, he took left. I asked him are you taking a left. He didn't listen, instead, he started shouting God's name (I don't want to specify the religion here as this is non-related to any religion)," Nishtha tweeted.





I shouted literally - 'bhaiya, mera sector right me tha aap left me kyu leke ja rahe ho.' He didn't respond and kept taking God's name at reasonably high pitch. I hit him 8-10 times on his left shoulder but nothing. The only thought that came to my mind - jump out," Nishtha tweeted.





"Speed was 35-40 and before he speeds up, jumping out was the only option. I thought broken bones are better than getting lost. And I jumped out of the moving auto! I don't know how I got that courage," she tweeted.





"I am quite amazed I didn’t get hurt at all, just a little bit pain on my right shin. By god’s grace, I am fine. I started walking towards my sector, looking back, again and again, scared to death that he might come back. I got an e rickshaw to my home then," Nishtha tweeted.





"I am now regretting a lot that why I didn’t note down his auto number when I jumped out. But frankly, when such an incident happens, I think you are in a different zone altogether," She said.





"Writing this post for everyone out there. So that we all are aware and cautious, and it doesn’t happen with anyone else. At least, we don’t have to jump out of moving vehicles risking our lives. Hoping for a safe future," Nishtha tweeted.



