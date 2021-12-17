Canadian woman carries foetus inside liver in extremely rare case of pregnancy

Chennai :

In an extremely rare case of pregnancy, a 33-year-old woman was found to have been carrying a foetus in her liver in Canada. Talking about the rare condition, paediatrician Dr Michael Narvey of Children's Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba in Canada uploaded a video on TikTok.





"I thought I had seen it all. A 33-year-old woman comes with a 19-day history of menstrual bleeding and 49 days since her last menstrual period. What they find in the liver is this...," he said.





"We see these sometimes in the abdomen but never in the liver. This is a first for me," he added.





In an ectopic pregnancy, a fertilized egg will implant in a fallopian tube, an organ that carries eggs from the ovaries to the uterus, instead of in the uterus itself.





Sometimes, however, such pregnancies may occur further outside the uterus - like in the abdomen.





In this type of pregnancy, a fertilized egg becomes implanted somewhere other than inside the main cavity of the uterus.