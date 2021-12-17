Fri, Dec 17, 2021

Puducherry baker makes Bharathiyar chocolate statue for Christmas

Published: Dec 17,202102:53 PM

Bharathiyar's famous moustache is not prominent at the first glance since it is a chocolate statue.

The Bharathiyar chocolate. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @ANI
Chennai:
A baker from Puducherry, Thangam Tennarasu, has made a 6.6 feet tall statue of poet Bharathiyar using dark chocolate. The statue has Bharathiyar holding a book that reads "Naan Veezhven Endru Ninaithaayo?"--- Did you think I will slouch in failure?". The baker makes chocolate statues of eminent personalities every Christmas season.

However, Bharathiyar's famous moustache is not prominent at the first glance since it is a chocolate statue. Tennarasu said that their cafe creates statues of eminent personalities ahead of Christmas and New Year every year.

Conversations