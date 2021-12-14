Distressing images show Kenya's drought impact on wildlife

Chennai :

According to reports, northern parts of Kenya received less than 30 per cent of normal rainfall since September, leading to an intense drought. The lack of rainfall has had a devastating impact on the region's wildlife and exacerbated food and water shortages, besides pushing their livestock to the brink.





In the worst drought witnessed since 2011, at least 70 per cent of cattle has died so far. Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya are the most affected regions and there are no pastures and water for the wildlife, say, residents.





"30 cows are remaining. 140 have died so far. The remaining cattle here, cannot get pastures anywhere else. This can lead to human-wildlife conflict," a local resident of Kenya, Shukri Mohammed was quoted by BBC.

















Residents also complained that cows have started encroaching villages, leading to animal-human conflicts. Reports suggested that 4,000 giraffes in nearby Garissa county were also at risk of being wiped out because of the drought.