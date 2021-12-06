Rescue may be in the stars for these dogs

Chennai :

"Compatibility is a huge factor when it comes to pairing a pet with a foster parent and what better way to showcase compatibility than with astrological signs?" said Ashley Calame, Communications at Squarespace (SQSP.N).





Workers at Wags and Walks keep records of personality traits and likes and dislikes of each dog in their care. Ariana Howell, the center’s volunteer coordinator, said, “Although they are rescue dogs, so for the most part we don’t know their actual birthdays, we assign them a star sign based off their personalities as we get to know them.”





The unique approach has attracted attention. Since the website launched in mid-October, foster applications submitted to the shelter have increased by 20 percent.