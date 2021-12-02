Ground-breaking ruling: Evie wins millions after suing mother's doctor for allowing her birth

Chennai :

Evie, who is a star showjumper from the UK, suffers from spina bifida, a rare defect in which a person suffers from a gap in the spine as it fails to develop in the mother's womb. Evie sometimes spends 24 hours a day connected to tubes, according to reports.





Evie claimed that if Dr Mitchell had advised her mother properly, she would have postponed getting pregnant and Evie would not have been born with spina bifida. During the hearing, the judge had noted that the doctor had not stressed Evie's mother about the importance of folic acid supplements before getting pregnant.





Evie's mother had earlier told the court that had Dr Mitchell advised her correctly, she would have put off her plans of getting pregnant. "I was advised that if I had a good diet previously, I would not have to take folic acid," she had told the court.

















The London High Court awarded her the right to seek huge compensation. However, Evie's lawyers said the compensation has not yet been calculated but confirmed that it would be big as it would cover the cost of her extensive care needs for life.





The ground-breaking ruling shows that a healthcare professional can be held liable for improper advice if it results in the birth of a baby with serious health conditions.