Guests at wedding continue to enjoy food despite pandal catching fire in Maharashtra

Mumbai :

Despite the wedding pandal catching fire, guests were enjoying dinner at a wedding as if nothing has happened. The 24-second video has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by a Facebook page called Indian Fire Service and is reportedly from Ansari Marriage Hall in Bhiwandi in Thane, Maharashtra. It was captioned, “Wedding pandal catches fire. The guest is torn between checking it out and gobbling the delicious meal. #bhiwandi #Maharashtra” The incident reportedly took place in the evening on Sunday, November 28 and the fire started from a storeroom in the marriage hall. Three fire engines had to be rushed to the spot. The fire reportedly caused damage to six two-wheelers, some chairs and decorations. Fortunately, there were no injuries from the incident.

One man appears to be trapped in a dilemma between finishing his food or planning to escape from the potentially catastrophic situation unfolding in the background. However, he chooses to continue eating!