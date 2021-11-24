In Karnataka official's house, cash flow out of drainage pipe during raids

Chennai :

In a video that went viral across all social media platforms, a plumber was seen removing a part of the pipeline to fish out the unaccounted cash that was hidden. Later, officials were seen pulling out bundles of cash from a pipe outside the house. It is said that Rs 25 lakh in cash and gold were seized by the officials.









#WATCH Karnataka ACB recovers approximately Rs 13 lakhs during a raid at the residence of a PWD junior engineer in Kalaburagi



(Video source unverified) pic.twitter.com/wlYZNG6rRO — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

The anti-corruption bureau on Wednesday conducted simultaneously searches at 60 locations in Karnataka. Officials seized gold ornaments, cash and immovable assets, such as houses and plots, worth crores of rupees, owned by government officials.