Anand Mahindra pledged to support Manipur boy who created 'Iron suit' to continue his education

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share about the boy who used scrap items to create a functional creations
I had tweeted about Prem, the young man from Imphal who used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit. I was keen to support his obvious talent & I’m grateful to our Auto sector partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal for visiting Prem & his family to understand his desires. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/i7RQLXUl6E— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021
I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations (2/3) pic.twitter.com/YGCjyooCpv— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021
Our Group’s Chief Design Officer, @BosePratap is equally inspired by Prem & will be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. @SheetalMehta the head of the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem & his siblings… (3/3) pic.twitter.com/wVDG6MZmYN— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021
Remember Prem, our young Indian Ironman from Imphal? We promised to help him get the engineering education he wanted and I’m delighted to share that he has arrived at @MahindraUni in Hyderabad. Thank you Indigo for taking such good care of him.. https://t.co/7Z6yBi39yipic.twitter.com/Hw7f0c5lGW— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 16, 2021
