Anand Mahindra pledged to support Manipur boy who created 'Iron suit' to continue his education

Anand Mahindra supported the young talented Manipur boy, Prem Ningombam who created a fully functional Iron Man suit. Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted on Wednesday, saying that the talented boy has arrived in Hyderabad to continue his education in Mahindra University.





I had tweeted about Prem, the young man from Imphal who used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit. I was keen to support his obvious talent & I’m grateful to our Auto sector partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal for visiting Prem & his family to understand his desires. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/i7RQLXUl6E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021





Prem Ningombam from Heirok, Manipur, took to social media earlier this year with the spectacular ability to turn scrap materials into beautiful creations. The industrialist had said that the company would not only help the boy to pursue his dream but also help him to finance the education of the boy and his siblings.





I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations (2/3) pic.twitter.com/YGCjyooCpv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021





Mahindra shared photos on Twitter saying, "Remember Prem, our young Indian Ironman from Imphal? We promised to help him get the Engineering education he wanted and I'm delighted to share that he has arrived at Mahindra University in Hyderabad." He also thanked the airline company, IndiGo for his safe travel.





Our Group’s Chief Design Officer, @BosePratap is equally inspired by Prem & will be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. @SheetalMehta the head of the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem & his siblings… (3/3) pic.twitter.com/wVDG6MZmYN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021









The Mahindra Group also supported many other talented innovations in the past. He said his company will also provide the support needed to encourage the young boy's talent. He even tagged the Chief Design Officer of Mahindra and Pratap Bose, saying that he too was impressed with Ningombam's creations and would mentor him.







