Wed, Nov 17, 2021

Anand Mahindra pledged to support Manipur boy who created 'Iron suit' to continue his education

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share about the boy who used scrap items to create a functional creations

(Prem Ningombam) Source: Twitter/@anandmahindra
Anand Mahindra supported the young talented Manipur boy, Prem Ningombam who created a fully functional Iron Man suit. Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted on Wednesday, saying that the talented boy has arrived in Hyderabad to continue his education in Mahindra University. 


Prem Ningombam from Heirok, Manipur, took to social media earlier this year with the spectacular ability to turn scrap materials into beautiful creations. The industrialist had said that the company would not only help the boy to pursue his dream but also help him to finance the education of the boy and his siblings. 


Mahindra shared photos on Twitter saying, "Remember Prem, our young Indian Ironman from Imphal? We promised to help him get the Engineering education he wanted and I'm delighted to share that he has arrived at Mahindra University in Hyderabad." He also thanked the airline company, IndiGo for his safe travel.



The Mahindra Group also supported many other talented innovations in the past. He said his company will also provide the support needed to encourage the young boy's talent. He even tagged the Chief Design Officer of Mahindra and Pratap Bose, saying that he too was impressed with Ningombam's creations and would mentor him.


