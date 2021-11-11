Social media trolls target netas as flood crisis worsens in Chennai

Chennai :

Life of Pi, Titanic, diving sequel of Charlie Chaplin, Vadivelu and Goundamani comedies were some of the themes selected by the meme creators to troll the politicians in the dravidian state of Tamil Nadu, who are now into flood relief works. Social media platforms like, Instagram Twitter and Whatsapp carried concept based political trolls like smart city in T Nagar and Illam Thedi Vellam - flood at your doorsteps in Kolathur.









Interviews and press conference statements of BJP state president K Annamalai, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami were mostly used in the troll videos that were circulated.









Residents who are suffering water logging and power cuts for more than three days also took to the social media venting out thier anger. Whatsapp forwards seeking clearing of floods and sewer continued for the third consecutive day. Twitter handles of public were also busy seeking permanent solution from monsoon woes that affects normalcy in capital Chennai.



