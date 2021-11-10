Ahead of Chhath Puja, barricades placed in Yamuna to stop toxic foam

Barricades being placed in the Yamuna to stop toxic foam

Ahead of the Sandhya Arghya on the third day of the Chhath Puja during which devotees take a dip in the holy water and worship the Sun, barricades were used to clear-off toxic foam from the river.





A latest tweet by ANI mentioned " #WATCH | Barricades being placed in the Yamuna to stop toxic foam from floating towards the ghat. Visuals from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj."





#WATCH | Barricades being placed in the Yamuna to stop toxic foam from floating towards the ghat. Visuals from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj. pic.twitter.com/QIvun5LPMJ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021









The Delhi government had deployed 15 boats on Wednesday to remove toxic foam from the Yamuna river.





Employees of the Delhi Jal Board were seen sprinkling water in the Yamuna to dissipate the hazardous foam too. A video of Ashok Kumar, a Delhi Jal Board employee, saying, went viral on social media. He said, "We are spraying water on the Yamuna to dissipate toxic foam."





Increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content in the Yamuna river are produced by the flow of industrial pollutants such as detergents into the river, resulting in hazardous foam floating in the river.













When you have to water a river... https://t.co/0aDwv6WvMC — Deeptiman Tiwary (@DeeptimanTY) November 10, 2021











