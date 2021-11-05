Anupam Kher's promise to fund education of Nepal girl wins millions of hearts

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is currently in Nepal for the shooting of his film Unchai in Nepal posted a video of a girl who amazed him with his fluent English. The actor who was so in awe with her fluency took responsibility of her education through Anupam Kher foundation.
मुझे आरती काठमांडू में एक मंदिर के बाहर मिली।ये वैसे राजस्थान से है! उसने मुझसे कुछ पैसे माँगे! फिर मेरे साथ 1 फ़ोटो खिंचवाई।इसके बाद बहुत ही फ़र्राटेदार इंग्लिश में बात की। ये स्कूल जाकर पढ़ना चाहती है। @anupamcares ने इसकी पढ़ाई कि ज़िम्मेदारी ली है!🙏🌺 #AnupamKherFondationpic.twitter.com/5CLE3Jb62U— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 2, 2021
