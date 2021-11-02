Tue, Nov 02, 2021

Father-daughter duo in uniform shares proud moment, wins millions of heart

Published: Nov 02,202102:43 PM

The Indo-Tibetian border police force recently shared a picture that won millions of hearts. In what could be a moment of joy for the father-daughter duo, Apeksha Nimbadia, PPS dressed in police uniform saluting her officer father, APS Nimbadia, DIG.

Apeksha Nimbadia salutes her father
“Proud father getting salute from the proud daughter,” ITBP described the image. The photo was captured right after Nimbadia participated in a passing out parade. ITBP shared a few more pictures, one of which shows with her mother Bimlesh Nimbadia, who also attended the ceremony.



Many users celebrated the moment by saying, “Jai Hind” as the picture went viral on social media.

