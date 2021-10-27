Aamir Khan's salt and pepper look goes viral

Mumbai :

The actor was recently spotted with his white beard and hair. The video of him casually walking while sporting the look has gone viral leaving fans in awe of his style. The actor can be seen wearing a crisp white shirt paired with Carolina blue colored pants and spectacles.





With this look, Aamir has cemented the fact that fashion, elegance, and class are the things that come naturally to him.





On the work front, the actor recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' where he will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He had suffered an injury during the filming but continued to work despite being in pain to not disturb the film's schedule.





The film directed by Advait Chandan is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood comedy-drama 'Forrest Gump' and will see Aamir reprising the role of the legendary Tom Hanks.