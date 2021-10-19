Zomato issues apology after TN customer was told 'should know Hindi'

Chennai :

Vikas, who had raised his complaint to the customer service, was told that there was a language barrier between the hotel and him and that the platform would not be able to compensate with anything except apology. “For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it’s very common that everybody should know Hindu little bit,” the customer care replied.





Soon after Vikas, the customer, tweeted the incidents along with screenshots of the conversation, Zomato issued a public apology and terminated the agent for his negligence towards diverse culture.

The food delivery platform also said, they are building a Tamil version of the app and a call centre in Coimbatore.





"We understand food and language are core to any local culture and we take both of them seriously," Zomato tweeted.



Vanakkam Vikash, we apologise for our customer care agent's behaviour. Here's our official statement on this incident. We hope you give us a chance to serve you better next time.



Pls don't #Reject_Zomato ♥️ https://t.co/P350GN7zUlpic.twitter.com/4Pv3Uvv32u — zomato (@zomato) October 19, 2021

In his tweets, Vikas sought a detailed clarification and public apology for asking him to learn Hindi without any reason. “If Zomato is available in Tamil Nadu, they should have hired people who understand the language,” he wrote.





However, several users took to the microblogging site and criticized Zomato for it's response and vowed not to use it anymore.