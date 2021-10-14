24-year-old Gelgi is now World’s tallest woman

Chennai :

Gelgi usually moves around in a wheelchair because of her phenomenal height brought about by the weaver syndrome, which accelerates growth. She can also walk for short periods of time using a walker. The condition is a rare genetic mutation that causes other abnormalities like skeletal maturation. In a video released by Guinness World Records, Gelgi said that she was the first case of the disease in Turkey as far as she knows. "I was born with some serious physical diseases, such as scoliosis. And also I am a physically disabled person, who is mostly wheelchair-bound and I can ask only with my walker," she added.





Guinness World Records shared the post by quoting her in the caption, "Being different is not that bad. It can make you achieve things you never imagined before."





Rumeysa Gelgi's abnormal height may be ''alarming'' but she told Guinness World Records that people have been kind and supportive to her.







