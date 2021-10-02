Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra mimic Javelin Throw Under Water

Chennai :

The 23-year-old Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra who is currently on holiday in the Maldives at the Furaveri Resort, has been tweeting about his time off from practise and constant celebrity events. He published a captivating video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, which has since received a lot of attention.

He wrote , "Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I'm always thinking of the javelin!"

In the next line he also added "PS: Training shuru ho gayi hai"

He was shown in the video simulating javelin throwing skills while scuba diving. Even though Neeraj is on vacation, he has managed to keep up with his training and is thinking hard about the sport and how to enhance his javelin throwing.

Chopra recently returned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as a gold medalist in the Javelin throw event.

Watch the video here:



