Sat, Oct 02, 2021

Indonesian man marries rice cooker, divorces it later

Published: Oct 02,202111:49 AM

In one of the most bizarre things that has been going viral, an Indonesian man married a rice cooker and divorced the kitchen appliance 4 days later, citing that it could only cook rice.

Source: Facebook
Jakarta:
In a series of Facebook post, an Indonesian man named Khoirul Anam, share pictures of him marrying the rice cooker. The white-coloured rice cooker he got married towas also decked up for the occasion in a sheer white veil.

Pictures of them sitting side-by-side as the marriage was solemnised were also posted.  "I don't have much to say, I'm good at cooking," his caption said. 
This out of the way incident has created a stir on social media with netizens commenting that 'love has no bounds'
