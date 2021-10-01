Is it an ice-cream? Is it a kulfi? No, it's kuchidli

Kuchidli has the internet divided with Twitterati fighting either for or against this new form of idli from Bengaluru.
What a brilliant innovation! After #ThattuIdli and #TumblerIdli now comes #KuchiIdli! (A Bangalore innovation according to whatsapp!) Karnataka is indeed the Idli capital of the world 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/ByOEYVNC89— Avtar Dr Saundarya Rajesh (@SaundaryaR) September 30, 2021
#kuchiIdli? Eat the damn idli with your hands!— Varun Shridhar (@varunshridhar) October 1, 2021
Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against?? pic.twitter.com/zted3dQRfL— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021
Idli on a stick, with sambhar and chutney. Might cause riots in south India, but it's a good idea - kids don't wash hands before eating these days. pic.twitter.com/FzGiXPxAOH
— Rakesh Thiyyan (@ByRakeshSimha) September 30, 2021
Idli on stick. I don't know how you eat your idli, but I mash them and mix well with sambhar. That's how I learnt to eat idli in my Tamil School and that is the only way it is to be eaten. pic.twitter.com/MbNhkyysg0
— Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) September 30, 2021
Excitedly clicked on the trending #Idli & found #IceCream in sambar instead😂 pic.twitter.com/uSjO7Du3JE
— Rajeshwari B 🇮🇳 (@RSB_85) October 1, 2021
