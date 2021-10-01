Is it an ice-cream? Is it a kulfi? No, it's kuchidli

Chennai :

Indians woke up this weekend to a confusing photo circulated over WhatsApp and social media. After recovering from the initial shock that it wasn't an ice-cream stick dipped in piping hot sambar, another realisation set in, which some food lovers weren't too comfortable with either — it was ice-cream shaped idlis.





While the origin of the photo and the dish is still uncertain, most believe it to be the brainchild of an eatery in Bengaluru.





Designed to be propped on sticks, these idlis, termed "kuchidli" are apparently designed for those who don't want to soil their hands while eating. Hold the stick, dip the idli into the sambar and enjoy!





But not everyone is happy with this innovation, and Twitterati stands divided in its verdict. While some claim it's an interesting take on the staple south Indian dish, others call it an abomination. Here's what a few idli lovers had to say about kuchidli.