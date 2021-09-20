Mon, Sep 20, 2021

It's raining memes: Fans celebrate CSK's top-order performance on social media

Chennai Super Kings' 20-run win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set fans mood on fire who flooded social media with fitting memes.

Chennai:
CSK were 44 for 4 at half-way mark after a horrendous start but Gaikwad rescued the side with his blistering unbeaten knock of 88 runs, along with Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Dwayne Barvo, who scored 23.

Chasing 157, Mumbai Indians could manage only 136 for 8 in their chase.

Excited over CSK's victory, fans are now showing memes across all social media. Here are a few  hilarious ones:
