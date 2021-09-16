JusticeformeninTNPSC trends after quota for women in govt jobs increased to 40 pc

Chennai :

Announcing the move in the state assembly, Tamil Nadu’s Finance and Human Resource Management Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said that it was imperative to increase the quota for women in government jobs to bring in gender equality, which in turn would help usher in change.





It may be noted that the government has promised 40% reservation for women in government job in its election manifesto.





Now, Netizens have taken to Twitter and Facebook requesting Chief Minister MK Stalin to reconsider the decision.





"In Tamil Nadu, a large number of women have been selected for government jobs in the last 10 years. TNPSC has been following an improper horizontal and vertical reservation system all the years. Now, percentage of men getting selected in government jobs would further reduce," wrote one of the users. They also alleged that women are already performing far better than men and are getting nearly 70% of the total post in Group 1,2&4.





Several users also wrote that the government should follow the Supreme Court's order on reservation in order to provide equal opportunities for both genders. In 1992, the Supreme Court ruled that reservation cannot exceed 50% in Indra Sawhney versus Union of India, based on which the Madras High Court directed the state to bring it down to 50% in the 1994-95 academic year.