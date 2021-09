Fan memes flood social media following premiere of Money Heist season 5

Chennai :

Its world-wide fans are not missing the chance and are flooding social media with hilarious memes.





Money Heist has been trending on Twitter ever since its release was announced and netizens are reacting with all kinds of memes.





The volume 2 of the last season will be releasing on December 3 this year, extending the wait further, and stars an ensemble cast that includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán among others.





As fans of the series gets their eyes stuck into an emotional whirlpool of the show’s final season, check out a few chosen hilarious memes related to the show…