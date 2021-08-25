Shashi Tharoor humours followers, shares memes made out of his coconut-breaking photo

One of the memes shared by Tharoor in his Facebook.

Chennai:

The seasoned orator seems to have taken a breather from his heated routine to enjoy the lighter side of social media. He shared the memes he liked the most on his Facebook.





His hand-extending gesture to break the coconut was used in a meme of a tea-shop's tea master, maneuvering a wrestler, making a run out on the cricket field and a classical dance performance.





Tharoor's post read "There are many of these memes going around using the picture of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don't know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. These are some of my favourites".













This is not the first time Tharoor became a centre of lighted-hearted laughter in the social media, memes on his English vocabulary have been giving some good laughs.