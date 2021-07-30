Australian canoeist uses condom to repair Kayak, wins gold at Olympics

Chennai :

Earlier this week, Australian slalom canoeist Jessica Fox shared a video on TikTok of her kayak being repaired with the help of a condom. The video shows "very stretchy and strong" contraceptive being slipped onto an end of her kayak.





Days after the video went viral on social media, Jessica went on to win her first Olympic gold medal in the women's C1 canoe slalom and bronze in the canoe slalom K1 final.





"Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs," Jessica Fox captioned her now-viral TikTok video.





Watch the video here:







