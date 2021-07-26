WATCH: Olympics gold winner Ariarne Titmus's coach goes berserk after historic win, video goes viral

Chennai :

The moment Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus went on to dethrone five-time Olympic Gold Medallist Katie Ledecky In Tokyo Olympics 2020, Titmus's coach Dean Boxall celebrated the win in a rare show of emotion.





Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free 😂 #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/7vypTbv1sZ — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 26, 2021





His zealous celebration won hearts on the Internet with several among the Twitterati commenting on how his reaction was how a coach should ideally react after a win.





The netizens also lauded the coach for being so passionate about the sport.





Ugh. This is going to get played all over and he’s going to get so much attention, but as an actual coach he throws up soooooooo many red flags. I’m happy for Ariarne tho. (But if you have to rationalize why he’s terrible to you - take your medal and get the eff away from him) — kyriell (@kyriell) July 26, 2021

The new phone books are here, the new phone books are here!! pic.twitter.com/pEkEBXcTkE — wil.i.am (@WilliamSpecto16) July 26, 2021

Some were also concerned about how the Japanese volunteer was unprepared for such a moment, especially when she tried to restrain Dean.



