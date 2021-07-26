WATCH: Olympics gold winner Ariarne Titmus's coach goes berserk after historic win, video goes viral

The Australian swimmer had bested five-time Olympic Gold Medallist Katie Ledecky
Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free 😂 #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/7vypTbv1sZ— Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 26, 2021
Ugh. This is going to get played all over and he’s going to get so much attention, but as an actual coach he throws up soooooooo many red flags. I’m happy for Ariarne tho. (But if you have to rationalize why he’s terrible to you - take your medal and get the eff away from him)— kyriell (@kyriell) July 26, 2021
The new phone books are here, the new phone books are here!! pic.twitter.com/pEkEBXcTkE— wil.i.am (@WilliamSpecto16) July 26, 2021
Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free 😂 #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/7vypTbv1sZ— Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 26, 2021
Some were also concerned about how the Japanese volunteer was unprepared for such a moment, especially when she tried to restrain Dean.
Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free 😂 #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/7vypTbv1sZ— Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 26, 2021
Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free 😂 #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/7vypTbv1sZ— Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 26, 2021
Conversations