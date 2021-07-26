Mon, Jul 26, 2021

WATCH: Olympics gold winner Ariarne Titmus's coach goes berserk after historic win, video goes viral

Published: Jul 26,202101:07 PM

The Australian swimmer had bested five-time Olympic Gold Medallist Katie Ledecky

Source: Twitter; Titmus's coach Dean Boxall congratulates her on her win
The moment Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus went on to dethrone five-time Olympic Gold Medallist Katie Ledecky In Tokyo Olympics 2020, Titmus's coach Dean Boxall celebrated the win in a rare show of emotion.


His zealous celebration won hearts on the Internet with several among the Twitterati commenting on how his reaction was how a coach should ideally react after a win.

The netizens also lauded the coach for being so passionate about the sport.


Some were also concerned about how the Japanese volunteer was unprepared for such a moment, especially when she tried to restrain Dean.


